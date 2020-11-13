Chennai Corporationâ€™s Madhusudhan Reddy among 13 Collectors transferred in TN

Tamil Nadu government, in its latest order dated November 12, has transferred 13 district Collectors across the state. Notable among them are P Madhusudhan Reddy who was Deputy Commissioner (Health) of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). He will now replace J Jayakanthan IAS as the Collector of Sivaganga District. As Chennaiâ€™s Deputy Commissioner (Health), Madhusudhan Reddy was part of the COVID-19 task force formed by the Tamil Nadu government.

S Divyadharshini, who was Ranipetâ€™s Collector, will take charge as GCCâ€™s Joint Commissioner (Health). AR Gladstone Pushparaj, who was Joint Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department will take up Divyadharshiniâ€™s previous posting, as Ranipetâ€™s Collector.

Divyadarshini was the first Collector of Ranipet district since its inception on November 28, 2019. Before joining as District Collector, Ranipet, she served as Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) in Greater Chennai Corporation.

Sandeep Nanduri, who was Thoothukudiâ€™s Collector, will now replace KS Kandasamy as Collector of Tiruvannamalai district. In Sandeepâ€™s place, Dr K Senthil Raj who was the Mission Director of National Health Mission, will now become Thoothukudiâ€™s Collector. Sandeep made notable contributions to the transgender community during his tenure. The first of its kind dairy farm in India run exclusively by trans women, with a registered milk society, was supported by Sandeep.

K Veera Raghava Rao, who was Ramanathapuramâ€™s Collector, will now be replaced by Dinesh Ponraj Oliver who was Director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils. Veera Raghava Rao is now the Director of Employment and Training.

Jacintha Lazarus, who is on inter-cadre deputation, has been posted as director of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils. Other postings and transfers include Dr S Sameeran, V Vishnu, GK Arun Sundar Thayalan, and Shilpa Prabhakar Satish.

The order has been signed by K Shanmugam, Chief Secretary to the Government.