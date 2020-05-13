Chennai Corporation launches app for free telemedicine services

The online app hopes to avoid the risk of the person-to-person spread of the virus since hospitals are potential hotspots for virus transmission.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday unveiled a telemedicine app called GCC Vidmed for 24x7 free-of-cost telemedicine services for residents of the city. Chennaiâ€™s special Zonal Officer J Radhakrishnan launched the app on May 12.

This app has been launched to restrict the movement of people wanting to visit a doctorâ€™s clinic or hospital for a medical consultation. The online app hopes to avoid the risk of the person-to-person spread of the virus since hospitals are potential hotspots for virus transmission. The app connects the patient to the doctor through video for medical consultation that is free of cost.

"GCC Vidmed" app is to connect the patient with a doctor through video. User-friendly, Free consultation service by experienced Doctors and much more health benefits. To know the features, please click https://t.co/BRrDZz3d1O#GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/H4sLPActyS â€” Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 12, 2020

The Android app can be downloaded from Google Playstore. Upon consultation, that is done via video conferencing, the prescription will be sent as an email to the registered email id and as a text message to the patientâ€™s phone. The app can also send the prescription to the pharmacist.

Chennai presently has a 24-hour control room that can be reached on the toll-free number 1800 1205 55550, a COVID-19 symptoms helpline 044 2538 4520 and a helpline for tele-counselling 044 4612 2300. The corporation also has a Corona Monitoring App through which anyone experiencing symptoms can receive guidance on their health conditions.

Chennai presently has 4,882 COVID-19 cases, reporting 510 new cases on Tuesday. Of this number, the city has 814 recoveries, 38 deaths and 4,012 active cases. The city has 690 containment areas as of May 12, 6.00 pm. While Royapuram has 651 active cases, Kodambakkam now has 692 active cases as of May 13.

As of May 13, the biggest virus spreading clusters in the city are the north Chennai, Koyambedu and Thiruvanmiyur market clusters. On Tuesday, eight persons died due to the virus in the city and all eight patients who died in Chennai had co-morbidities.