Chennai Corporation covers lakhs in door-to-door survey for COVID-19: The results so far

As of April 26, of the 9,218 who displayed symptoms, 17 tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) began its door-to-door survey of households in containment areas demarcated within city limits on April 5. About three weeks later, as of April 26, the GCC has covered over 3.92 crore households across its fifteen zones and found a total 9,218 people had symptoms of COVID-19. That means 0.02% individuals showed symptoms of the disease from the door-to-door survey.

And of this number, who showed symptoms, only 790 were referred for testing. This is 8.5% of the total number of individuals noticed with symptoms in their door-to-door survey. GCC’s data, however, does not explain why the others who presented with symptoms were not referred for testing. As of April 26, a total number of 17 people or 2.15% from this tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, the number of samples referred for testing does not include asymptomatic individuals. With around 90% of COVID-19 patients reported to be asymptomatic, the Chennai Corporation has also sent many more samples for testing, say health officials. These include asymptomatic persons who are the primary contact of a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

How is the survey done?

Containment zones are drawn out for a five-kilometre radius keeping the infected patient’s house as the epicentre. A three-kilometre buffer zone extends from this containment zone. When GCC began its survey, it had 67 containment zones spread across the city. Chennai has been reporting a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, already the highest in the state making up 39% of its total cases (as of April 30 Chennai has 906 cases of the 2323 total cases in the state), and so GCC eventually expanded its door-to-door surveying to cover the entire city. Fifteen thousand people including community and healthcare workers have been employed in the process of collecting data from about 19 lakh households across the city on a daily basis.

An official from the Chennai Corporation explains, “As per Centre’s guidelines, in all containment zones, active surveillance should happen. Door-to-door survey is active surveillance. In Chennai city, however, we have taken the entire city as one unit for the purpose of active surveillance."

As part of this process, the team knocks on every door and poses three questions: 1) do you have fever? 2) do you have a cough? 3) are you feeling breathless?

The door-to-door survey also has another aspect to it— to identify persons with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, etc who are at higher risk of mortality, if they contract the infection and persons who are more vulnerable to the infection. This vulnerable population includes the elderly and young children with under developed immune system.

On average, the Chennai Corporation reports 400 persons having COVID-19 symptoms daily from its door-to-door survey. Until April 21, those with COVID-19 symptoms were sent to a sample collection centre only after a doctor’s recommendation. “If a person were to report any of the COVID-19 symptoms, doctors, nurses and paramedic staff from GCC’s 50 mobile medical teams would visit the person’s house directly and conduct a physical examination. They will be sent to the sample collection centre or to the government hospital directly, depending on the doctor's directions,” says the official from GCC.

But since April 21, the official tells TNM, the doctor’s examination has been ruled out. “From April 21, we have started directly sending people reporting COVID-19 symptoms to sample collection centres, skipping the physical examination part,” the official says. This, however, does not reflect in its numbers. For instance, on April 26, when 235 persons showed symptoms only 56 were referred for sampling.

So, what does the Chennai Corporation’s door-to-door survey data reveal?

Public health researcher T Sundararaman, a former director of the National Health Systems Resource Centre agrees that active surveillance is a good strategy. “I think it is a good strategy to identify cases of fever. They should also be doing contact tracing, which they are,” he says.

However, Sundararaman does not believe GCC’s claim to be combing through the entire city with its survey to be true. “For many reasons, I do not believe this to be the case. For one, the number of tests being done would then be higher," he points out.

He poses several questions in return as far as the number of COVID-19 cases identified from the door-to-door survey. “The question that needs to be asked is what number of people with Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) they have found in this survey. Of those ILI and SARI cases, how many have been tested for COVID and of this, how many have tested positive.”

Sundararaman then stresses upon the importance of testing more number of persons. “If they have surveyed so many crore people, they must have reported far more fever cases. They must be testing at least 300 per lakh which is a very small percentage - 0.003%. If they are not even testing that much, then a lot of the effort has gone wasted in this exercise,” he warns.

The problem with asymptomatic cases

The survey that banks on oral testimonies, however, leaves a gaping hole for asymptomatic patients, who make up almost 90% of the diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The official from GCC agrees that asymptomatic cases account for a major chunk of the total number. However, he tells TNM, “We have limited it to oral testimonies because the symptoms of COVID-19 are easy to identify by anyone. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says we have to test all persons who have symptoms.” For now, the Chennai Corporation is testing only asymptomatic contacts of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moreover, Sundararaman agrees and says that it is a valid way of doing the survey. “It is called self-reporting and is a valid way of encouraging early identification of cases. But you must follow up every patient who reports symptoms for four days with testing.” As per GCC’s data on April 26, 472 cases were to be followed up following the survey.

He goes on to add, “Up until a few days ago, they were not even testing symptomatic people, even when people demanded to be tested. Now they have opened up. Especially since Tamil Nadu is a state with higher instances of people associating stigma with self-reporting.”