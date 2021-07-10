Chennai Corporation cancels Rs 2.3 cr tender for social media management

The tender was withdrawn as it was floated during the previous government, and while an organisation was selected, no agreement was signed.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) cancelled its Rs 2.3 crore tender for social media management, which was reportedly issued before the assembly elections. The tender was floated to integrate GCC’s Facebook, Twitter and Google profiles with its official portal. Reports stated that GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who reviewed the tender along with other higher officials, withdrew the tender as it had been awarded before the Assembly elections were held, but that no agreement had been signed.

According to the Times of India, KS Smart Solutions was awarded the tender and was to sign the contract in February, but was delayed due to the elections. The tender was floated and award earlier that month. After GCC revamped its social media pages and website in March 2020, a company called Zth Orbit managed them for three months during the pandemic. The company was paid Rs 10 lakh for the work but the contract was renewed, the report added.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam on July 5 wrote to GCC Commissioner Bedi listing some key changes required in the Corporation.

The Corporation has been handing out a lot of tenders over the last few years under the garb of limited tenders, where the tender is only open to certain vendors in order to syndicate contractors in Chennai Corporation. Hence, there is a need for abolition of limited tenders and strictly implementing open e-tenders, the letter said.

The letter further added that GCC is handing over tenders in roads and stormwater drains at prices above the market price, and must revise it downwards.

Additionally, the letter demanded transparency on the tenders’ website www.tntenders.gov.in, as several completed tenders are allegedly still showing as ‘Tender to be opened’. This is preventing transparency and does not let the public know about the financial bid of the agreement, the letter added.

The letter also stated that the GCC must publish council resolutions online at the end of each month. “There have been huge delays in uploading the council resolution. Even currently, the council resolution only till January 2021 has been uploaded on the website.”

The letter additionally demanded the GCC do away with all physical points of contact in tenders and packaging of tenders and judiciously scrutinise them. They also said that changes must be made to avoid bid collusion, and tenders must be informed with proper specifications while raising the height of the road during laying. Additionally, it added that the ward committee and area sabha must be formed under the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919.

“While also taking immediate steps to ensure the changes are made, GCC should take necessary action on engineers and officials responsible for illegalities and irregularities,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.