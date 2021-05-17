Chennai corp to organise doorstep vaccinations for 30 or more citizens aged over 45

Resident Welfare Associations, companies or any groups that can mobilise over 30 people can avail this service.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

Residents in Chennai aged above 45 may soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at their doorstep. The city corporation, as part of its larger drive to increase vaccination rates in Chennai, has put out a Google form asking for resident welfare associations, companies or any groups that can mobilise over 30 people to register with them.

Information regarding bulk vaccination was first tweeted by the Chennai Smart City Limited handle, following which Deputy Commissioner(Health) Dr Alby John provided additional information. "If a company,apartment resident welfare association or any group can mobilise over 30 (above 45 age group) individuals, please fill this form. Chennai corp will schedule a vaccination camp. Vaccination for below 45 age group will be at a later date," he wrote on social media.

Explaining how the process works, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Raja Gopal Sunkara, IAS told TNM that the vaccination camps will primarily be set up near apartments and offices of those who have registered.

"We have asked for a preferred location for vaccination on the form and will set it up based on site conditions," he states. "If the number registered is over 30, the corporation is willing to have tents within the premises of the registered apartment or office. This is already going on through Resident Welfare Associations and companies who are getting in touch with us over phone. We have also done this for a few media houses. But through this Google form, we are spreading the message further," he adds.

Vaccination for those below the age of 45 however will only be announced on a later date. Earlier this week, the Union government in a press meet had shown statistics that placed Tamil Nadu in the last spot as far as vaccination for those above 45 is concerned. Only 14% in this age group had received their first jab. Experts have pointed out that this is due to vaccine hesitancy amongst residents.