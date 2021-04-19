Chennai cops to set up checkpoints to monitor movement during curfew

The night curfew will come into force from April 20 and a complete lockdown on Sundays until further order.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Chennai police will install 200 checkpoints to monitor the movement of vehicles and people during the lockdown, Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said on April 19. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government issued a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, and a total lockdown on Sundays, which will start from April 20, to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

People travelling for emergencies and persons employed in essential services like milk and newspaper deliveries, hospitals and diagnostic centres, pharmacies, ambulances and vehicles transporting fuel will be permitted. Other public and private transportation, including taxis and autos, however, will not be allowed during the night curfew.

Journalists, petrol bunks, continuous process industries, and industries manufacturing essentials will be allowed to function at night. Night-shift employees are also permitted to travel to their workplaces during the curfew timings, provided they produce their ID.

Meat shops, fish markets, vegetable shops, cinema theatres, commercial establishments will be shut during the lockdown on Sundays starting from April 20. Essential services will be allowed even during the lockdown on Sundays. Restaurants and hotels can function from 6 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 3 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm on Sundays. During these timings, food delivery services such as Zomato and Swiggy, are allowed to work. However, other e-commerce services are not allowed on Sunday.

Museums, parks, zoos, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites, and beaches across Tamil Nadu will be closed to the public. Holidaying in Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud will also be restricted. The new guidelines also mandate 50% occupancy in tea shops, malls, restaurants, big stores, grocery shops, vegetable shops and theatres. These establishments can stay open only up to 9 pm every day. Guests attending weddings are to be capped at 100, while only 50 people can attend funerals. Strict action will be taken against any establishment violating the rules.

As per the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020, people not wearing masks, which cover both mouth and nose, will be fined Rs 200. If a person refuses to follow physical distancing, the individual can be fined Rs 500. If commercial establishments and public places do not follow the guidelines mandated by the government, can be fined up to Rs 5,000.