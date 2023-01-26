Chennai cops detain city’s youngest councillor for screening BBC documentary

The protest was organised by the Tamil Nadu wing of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Police in Chennai briefly detained A Priyadharshini, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) councillor for Teynampet, on Thursday, January 26, during a protest against the Union government’s decision to block links on the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi. The protest at Chennai’s TP Chatram, near the Dr BR Ambedkar statue was organised by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) linked with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M). According to a family member of the councillor, the protesters had intended to share the link to the banned documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, in order to watch it together on their phones. Police arrived at the location and took 14 of the protesters, including Priyadarshini, into preventive detention. All 14 were later released. However, the protesters were able to watch the documentary before the police arrived, the councillor’s family confirmed to TNM.

Priyadharshini, who is part of the CPI(M), won from ward no 98, Teynampet during last year’s local urban body polls with a margin of over 5,253 votes. At 21, she is the youngest councillor in Chennai.

The documentary alleges that at the time of the riots, the police had been stopped from taking action. Citing an internal UK government report that had been classified so far, the documentary says that, according to the British team that conducted the inquiry, “Narendra Modi is directly responsible." The inquiry team’s report in 2002 also purportedly said that the riots were to purge Muslims from Gujarat. The Union government termed the documentary “propaganda” and asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the links to the documentary by invoking emergency powers under Section 16 of the IT Rules, 2021. These links were blocked on January 20.

Protests against the ban of the documentary have taken place across the country, led by various Left-leaning organisations like the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and by the Congress. Screenings of the banned documentary have also been taking place. On January 24, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared several links to sites where the video can still be accessed. Also on January 24, the DYFI, SFI and the Youth Congress held screenings of the documentary across Kerala. On the same day the administration of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) shut down the electricity connection on campus to prevent the university students union from screening. The Delhi Police, on January 25, detained four Jamia Millia Islamia students who are a part of the SFI after the announcement to screen their documentary.

The ban was further condemned by Rahul Gandhi, by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders.

