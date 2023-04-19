Chennai cop alleges govt hospital's negligence put his child into a coma

A Chennai cop has accused the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in the city’s Egmore of medical negligence in the treatment of his 10-year-old daughter. He has also accused the hospital of fabricating a “no medical negligence” statement with his signature on it. Kothandapani, a head constable at the P2 Otteri police station in Chennai, said that his only daughter is currently suffering from severe medical conditions, including epilepsy, and had slipped into a coma due to the negligence of the doctors at the Egmore hospital. When he approached the state Secretariat to submit a plea to Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 13, he was denied entry.

Speaking to TNM, hospital director Dr Rama Chandramohan denied that there was any medical negligence and said that Kothandapani had, in 2022, submitted in writing that there was no negligence on the doctors’ part. Dr Rama said, “The child was under our care previously. When she was discharged earlier last year, her father had signed a document which stated that he is aware of the disease’s complications. It declared that there was no negligence on our part.”

However, Kothandapani alleged foul play. While asserting that he hasn’t signed any such document, Kothandapani recollected, “In January 2022, the hospital authorities had asked for my signature on a blank paper under the pretext of it being related to my child’s discharge papers.”

Kothandapani alleged that the hospital authorities are aware of the doctors’ negligence and that they are trying to evade repercussions. “Why will I submit anything like that in writing when I had already submitted a petition with the then director Dr Ezhilarasi and the Dean requesting them to take action against the doctor who had incorrectly diagnosed my daughter with brain fever?” he asked.

On April 13, Kothandapani was denied entry into the state Secretariat when he went to submit a plea requesting Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate a probe into the matter. He said that close to 50 police officers were trying to suppress his protest and that some even threatened to arrest him. Kothandapani raised two questions, “Why should a police officer in uniform, trying to submit a plea with governing authorities, be denied entry to the Secretariat? Whose order was it to stop me from appealing to the CM?”

Kothandapani said that Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian called him after his protest and informed him of a committee that has been formed to probe the matter. However, Kothandapani added that he has not received any official communication from the Health Department regarding the committee, including details such as when it was formed or who all are its members. TNM reached out to Ma Subramaian for his comment. However, he hasn’t responded to our queries yet. The constable further said that a similar promise made by Dr Ezhilarasi was also not kept.

Kothandapani’s daughter had been seeking treatment for Nephrotic Syndrome at the Egmore hospital from when she was three. In October 2021, while undergoing treatment, she had an epilepsy attack. The parents alleged that the doctors had then incorrectly diagnosed her with brain fever and had begun treatment for the same. Kothandapani alleged that the medicines prescribed then led to side effects such as paralysis of hands and legs, caused kidney issues, and hampered the functioning of the spleen.

“After administering that medicine, my daughter’s right leg started itching and turned black. We approached the doctors at the Egmore hospital and they claimed that her leg had blood clots underneath, which will soon subside. However, it got worse with time and she lost sensation in that leg below her knee. When we took her for another check-up, the same doctors who had said that the clots would subside declared that the leg had to be amputated,” Kothandapani explained. He also added that an urgent dialysis was undertaken without his or his wife’s permission.

Kothandapani said that, following the events, he has lost confidence in Chennai’s government hospitals and has therefore shifted his daughter to a private hospital in Vellore. “She suffered another epilepsy attack on Monday and is currently undergoing treatment. I will not leave this here, I will continue to appeal to higher authorities and ensure that the doctors responsible for my daughter’s conditions are punished,” he added.