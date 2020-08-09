Chennai continues to report less than 1000 COVID-19 cases third day in a row

Of the 119 COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday, 26 are from Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts and 12 from Chennai.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

For the third time in a row, Chennai has managed to keep its number of fresh COVID-19 cases below 1,000. On August 9, the district reported 989 of the 5,994 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Chennaiâ€™s neighbouring districts - Chengalpattu (397), Kancheepuram (393), and Thiruvallur (396) - put together have surpassed Chennaiâ€™s number, reporting 1,186 new COVID-19 cases.

While the state presently has 53,336 active COVID-19 patients, only 11,654 are from the capital city. Tamil Nadu's active COVID-19 cases have come down marginally, from 56,738 reported on the first of this month. On Sunday, 119 patients across the state were reported to have succumbed to COVID-19 while 6,020 were discharged from hospitals. With this, the state has reported 4,927 COVID-19 deaths and 2,38,638 COVID-19 recoveries as of August 9.

A high number of COVID-19 cases continue to come in from districts like Theni (360), Coimbatore (217), Thiruvannamalai (222) and Thoothukudi (251). Madurai, on August 9, reported 107 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the 119 COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday, 26 are from Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts and 12 from Chennai. Sixteen of the 119 fatalities did not have any comorbid conditions. This includes a 39-year-old man from Virudhunagar admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, a 40-year-old woman also from Virudhunagar admitted to the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, 42-year-old man from Tirupathur, admitted to a government hospital in Tirupattur, 43-year-old male from Dindigul, 45-year-old man from Thanjavur and a 49-year-old male from Vellore.

A 11-year-old boy from Virudhunagar with acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and a 23-year-old man from Tiruppur with non-hodgkins lymphoma passed away on August 7 due to COVID-19.

As Chennai discharged 1,061 patients on Sunday, Madurai sent home 463 COVID-19 patients, followed by Kancheepuram that discharged 431 COVI-19 patients. Tamil Nadu has tested 31,09,708 persons as on date, with 68,179 tests just on August 9.