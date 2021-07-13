Chennai city police book 800 drunken driving cases in a week

To reduce cases, 12 exclusive check points were set up across the city and a special night patrol was started to book drunken driving incidents.

The Chennai police have booked 800 cases of drunk driving within a week in order to curb the issue in the city. According to the data by the Chennai city police from July 1 to 7, traffic police in the city booked 61 cases on July 1, 78 cases on July 2, 132 cases on July 3, 168 cases on July 4, 122 cases on July 5, 111 cases on July 6 and 136 cases on July 7.

As per the orders from Chennai City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, several measures are being taken to reduce drunken driving cases in the city. Speaking to TNM, Pradip Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic said, “We have set up a special drive at night to book drunken driving. With regards to this, we have also set up 12 exclusive check points across the city.”

Police are coming down strongly on violators due to the orders from the commissioner, and have recorded over 100 cases in a day. Further those found driving under the influence of alcohol, will be fined and the vehicle will be seized, said Pradip Kumar.

The official further noted that in the first six months of 2020, over 600 accidents cases were reported in Chennai city and most of these cases were attributed to drunken driving According to police sources, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied on violators booked under drunken driving.

“After the payment is done through e-challan, we produce the seized vehicle in virtual court. Besides this, steps are also taken to suspend the license of the violator,” added Pradip Kumar. After the Tamil Nadu government announced further COVID-19 relaxations and opened TASMAC in the state, drunken driving cases have surged. Police stated that it was imperative to take strong measures to reduce road accidents and drunken driving cases.