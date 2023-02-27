Chennai Central goes ‘silent’, stops announcements on loudspeakers

While the move has been adopted on an experimental basis, disability rights groups have pointed out that it is inconvenient for people with visual impairment.

news Chennai News

The Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, commonly known as Chennai Central, has decided to put an end to its public announcement system. The 150-year-old railway station will now have inquiry booths and display boards to guide passengers to their respective trains instead of announcements over loudspeakers. The new system came into effect on Sunday, February 26 while the order announcing the change was issued on Saturday.

With the removal of announcements on loudspeakers, Southern Railway general manager RN Singh instructed officials to ensure that the display boards are in good condition and to have adequate personnel in the inquiry booths to assist passengers. According to The New Indian Express, large digital screens displaying the arrival and departure of trains have been placed at three entry points at the station – EVR Periyar Salai, suburban terminus and Wall Tax road. The display boards will have announcements in English, Tamil and Hindi.

Meanwhile, the public announcement system for suburban trains will continue, TNIE reported. A spokesperson from the Chennai railway division said that the display boards have been undertaken on an “experimental basis” and there will be no audio from advertisements as well.

For persons with disabilities, especially those with visual impairment, the railway station has installed navigation maps in Braille at the station’s entrance. QR codes have also been placed all over the railway station for persons with disabilities to access a video of the station’s overview in sign language. An official who spoke to the TNIE said that improvements to the system will be made based on passengers’ feedback and experience.

However, not everyone is in favour of this move. Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) India said that removing public announcements would “make life more difficult for disabled people.” Taking to Twitter, the DRA said, “What’s a blind passenger to do? Have you implemented the suggested online display board a la Madras High Court in the interim? Was PWD [Public Works Department] user committee informed?”