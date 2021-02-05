Chennai: CCTV footage shows Koyambedu man's death was suicide, not accident

Upon analysing the CCTV footage, the police realised it was not an accident.

news Accident

A suspected case of a road accident in Chennai’s Koyambedu turned out to be a case of suicide. A 40-year-old man died on Wednesday at 5 am after being hit by a lorry in Koyambedu. His death was earlier suspected to be from a hit and run incident. However, after examining the CCTV footage, the police realised that the deceased had died by suicide. In the footage, the deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was seen jumping in front of the lorry with the intention of ending their life.

The traffic police, according to TOI, had registered a case against the lorry driver. Pradeep, 35, was arrested by the police under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (A) [death caused due to negligent driving]. The driver who is a native of Orathandu near Thanjavur during the interrogation revealed that he spotted the man running towards the lorry before coming under the wheels.

A policeman in Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing told TNM, "We had not registered the arrest of the lorry driver on Thursday. We had to go through the CCTV footage before registering arrest. When we saw the footage, it was clear that it was a case of suicide. So, we registered the FIR under 174 CrPC and now there is no need to arrest the driver. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.”

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll-free no: 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)