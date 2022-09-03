Chennai businessman's dead body found wrapped in plastic sheet near Cooum

Conservancy workers alerted the police control room after they found a dead body wrapped in a black-colored plastic sheet near the Cooum river bridge at Chinmaya Nagar.

news Crime

The residents of Chinmaya Nagar of Nerkundram in Chennai were in for a shock on Saturday, September 03, after conservancy workers discovered the dead body of an unidentified elderly man on the roadside. The body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet.

Around 7.00 am, conservancy workers alerted the police control room that they found a dead body wrapped in a black-colored plastic sheet near the Cooum river bridge at Chinmaya Nagar. According to the police, the dead body had blood stains on the head and torso. The man's legs and hands were tied and his mouth gagged with a cloth. A car was also found abandoned close to where the dead body was found.

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased person is Baskaran, a 60-year-old businessman from Adambakkam. On September 02, Baskaran left his house in the morning. But after a few hours, he became incommunicado. His phone was switched off when his son Karthik tried to contact him multiple times. Baskaran didn't return to his house in the evening.

Police officials and forensic personnel rushed to the spot and after initial inspection, the body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem procedures. R5 Police Station in Virugambakkam registered the case under section 174 CrPC and has initiated a probe. Section 174 CrPC deals with an inquiry into whether a person has committed suicide or has been killed in an accident or has died under circumstances raising suspicion.

According to reports, Karthik filed a complaint last night with the Adambakkam police station after his attempts to reach his father failed. Investigation also revealed that Rs.10,000 had been withdrawn, twice, from his bank account using Baskaran's ATM card last night. Further details on the murder motive can be ascertained based on the autopsy report and a detailed inquiry, R5 Virugambakkam police added.

This death comes at a time when the former CM of the state, Edappadi K Palaniswamy has alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated. On August 24, EPS said that around 15 murders had been recorded in 36 hours.