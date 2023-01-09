Chennai animal shelter where starving cats and dogs were rescued, sealed

Weeks after the incident, a team led by Dr Jayanthi, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, went to Yahshua Animal Trust on Saturday afternoon and sealed the shelter.

Following several complaints, an animal shelter in Chennai was sealed on Saturday, January 7, after already being accused of inflicting cruelty on animals. Earlier in December last year, 101 starved dogs and cats were rescued by animal rights activists and police from the animal shelter run by a veterinary doctor in Chennai. The extremely weak animals, some of which were feeding on the carcasses of dead cats and dogs, shocked the rescuers. The malnourished animals were taken to other shelters by animal rights activists for care. Weeks after the incident, a team led by Dr Jayanthi, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, along with the Tahsildar and Somangalam Police Department, went to Yahshua Animal Trust run by Vanaja Rani on Saturday afternoon and rescued the animals with the assistance of Greater Chennai Corporation animal handlers. After several hours of struggle, the shelter was sealed.

Following the sealing, a board was erected in front of the shelter's entrance stating that Yahshua Animal Trust was temporarily prohibited from keeping cats or dogs under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960. It was suggested that no individual should hand over their pets to the shelter.

"Based on the complaint filed against the shelter, 19 dogs and 2 cats were rescued and shifted to another shelter for care, and the shelter was sealed. The animals were in an unhealthy condition. The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board will take further action," Dr Jayanthi told TNM. According to the Somangalam police inspector, a case has been registered under the PCA Act against the owners of the shelter.

