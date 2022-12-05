Chennai airport opens multi-level car parking

The inauguration of the multi-level car parking has taken place nearly three years after the commencement of its construction.

Chennai airport’s Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) was made operational on Sunday, December 4. The inauguration has taken place nearly three years after the commencement of its construction. However, after the MLCP was thrown open to the public on Sunday, heavy traffic congestion in the area resulted in longer queues making it difficult for the passengers to navigate.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the congestion was due to the inauguration of the Multi-Level Car Parking facility, and it will be resolved soon. A person who came to the airport told The Hindu that there was a need for more signage and personnel to regulate the traffic.

“The Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at #AAI Chennai Airport is a significant step towards creating better infrastructure & convenience for flyers & residents nearby. The MLCP with commercial facilities has doubled up existing parking capacity of 1250 vehicles to 2150,” Chennai airport had tweeted.

The Hindu reported that the vehicles entering the airport for picking up or dropping off should exit within ten minutes, or there will be a fee. Reports also said that the east wing of the parking facility has the space to accommodate 40 two-wheelers and 728 cars and the one in the west wing can accommodate 1,450 cars.

“The MLCP is constructed at the airport’s city side flanking the metro station and can provide facility to 400 two-wheelers & 2000 cars. The food courts will be put into operation first. The multiplex, retail shops, children’s engagement zones, restaurants would start later,” Airports Authority of India (AAI) tweeted.

AAI also said that cars will be charged Rs 100 per hour and two-wheelers Rs 20 per hour. The entry charge for taxis is fixed at Rs 40. Electric Vehicles (EV) can be charged at five spots within the parking facility – three points in the west wing and two points in the east wing.