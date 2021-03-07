Chennai airport inaugurates bus lounge facility for flyers

The Chennai Airport Domestic Terminal launched a bus lounge facility to increase the space for passengers and for parking shuttle buses in the airside on Saturday. The passengers are ferried using the shuttle buses from the airport to the places where the flights are parked. The new Domestic arrival bus lounge at Chennai Airport was launched by AS Rajan, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, Chennai and Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs and Suneel Sutt, Airport Director.

Chennai Airport’s officer Twitter handle said, “First travelers on the newly commissioned remote arrival bus lounge. The lounge is built on 2500 sqm with arrival hall at ground floor connecting to the aerobridge arrival corridor at Mezzanine level.”

The lounge is set up at across 2,500 sqm with facilities like a waiting area and escalators, and can be used by over 300 passengers. The lounge will help flights to land in remote bays and the new lounges also have aerobridge connections making it easier for passengers.

The lounge will connect to aerobridges at the Mezzanine level. The airlines with lesser aerobridges can also drop passengers at the terminal using shuttle buses, said a report from Times of India.

The lounge will have amenities including restrooms, drinking water, public address system, three elevators and security camera. The lounge will help the air control handle additional flights especially small regional aircraft where passengers can be transported with shuttle buses.

There are several other lounges at Chennai Airport and the lounges can even be booked online.

