Chennai 3-year-old dies after TV set comes crashing on him

In another incident that took place on Sunday, a six-year-old fell to his death from the third floor of an apartment complex.

In a freak accident, a television set fell on a three-year-old boy in Chennai, crushing him to death. The incident took place in Selaiyur on Sunday. The deceased, Kaviarasu, is the second child of Balaji, a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar who owns a grocery shop in the area.

On Sunday, Kaviarasu was playing in the house when he heard the mobile phone ring. The mobile phone that was being charged was kept on top of the television set, mounted over a concrete shelf. The toddler while trying to pick up the phone that was kept at a considerable height, pulled the charging wire as well, that tugged and tripped the television set that in turn came crashing down on him.

Upon hearing the childâ€™s scream, Kaviarasuâ€™s mother who was in the kitchen at the time of the incident, came rushing to the living room. She then saw her child bleeding profusely on the floor. The mother, with help from neighbours rushed Kaviarasu to the Government Hospital at Chromepet where he was declared brought dead. Kaviarasuâ€™s father Balaji was at the grocery shop when the accident took place. According to reports, Selaiyur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating it.

In another incident that took place in Anna Nagar area, a six-year-old fell to his death from the third floor of an apartment complex. The deceased Ashish, was the son of Prem, a Nepalese national, who was employed as a security guard in the apartment. The family of four including Ashishâ€™s younger brother and his mother Yashika, were allotted a room on the third floor of the building.

Around 4 pm on Sunday afternoon, the child was playing on the terrace when he accidentally slipped and fell to his death. While Prem was sleeping inside the house, his mother was at work as a house-help in the vicinity. According to reports, Prem was alerted by a friend, another guard. Ashish was rushed to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of accidental fall and are investigating it. Initial investigations have revealed that the child was in the habit of playing on the terrace often and was warned by his parents to not do so.