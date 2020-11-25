Chembarambakkam Lake: 1000 cusecs of water to be released at 12 pm

People living downstream of the Adyar river, especially in low-lying areas have been asked to remain vigilant.

Around 1000 cusecs of water will be released from the Chembarambakkam lake at 12pm on Wednesday, the chief officer of the reservoir said in a release. People living downstream in low-lying areas including Kundrathur, Thiruneermalai and banks of Adyar river have been instructed to remain vigilant and evacuation operations are likely to begin soon. The Chennai Corporation has also arranged for 77 relief centers across the city to facilitate evacuation and relief works.

The chief officer of Chembarambakkam said, "Once the water level reaches 22 feet , the excess water will be released. As on November 25, the water level touches 22 touches with an inflow of 4027 cusecs. Hence, the excess water of 1000 cusecs will be released from 12 pm. The outflow of the water will be increased step by step.”

“The people of villages including Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyambedu, Thiruneermalai and the people on the sides of Adyar river bank should remain vigilant and I request officials to begin evacuations operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, with Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall late on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the Chennai Corporation has also requested officials to remove banners and hoardings by 12 pm. The wind speed of the cyclone is expected to touch 145 kmph as it makes landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, stated the India Meteorological Department.

According to data provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the city received 128.70 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on November 24 and 7 am on November 25. As of Wednesday, Nungambakkam recorded 137.80 mm of rainfall, Guindy recorded 143.20 mm, Alandur recorded 119.60 and Sholinganallur recorded 145.00 mm of rainfall.

Water stagnation due to heavy rains was reported in 53 places, of which eight spots have been cleared of waterlogging. The GCC has also deployed 15 motor pumps to aid in relief work due to waterlogging.

The GCC has also set up 77 relief centres across the city to shelter those in need. As of 6 pm on Tuesday, 90 persons have been accommodated in these shelters.