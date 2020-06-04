'Check for COVID-19 stampsâ€™: Karnataka government issues order to hotels, malls

All shops, offices, malls and other commercial establishments in Karnataka have been asked to be vigilant and not allow COVID-stamped people to enter their premises before the completion of the prescribed quarantine time.

"They should not allow those with a quarantine stamp to enter before the end of their quarantine period or till they get a current COVID negative test report," according to an order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

Vijay Bhaskar has also issued an order to all religious places, hotels and others to first check for a quarantine stamp on all their customers or visitors before they enter the premises.

"All shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, malls, religious places, hotels and etc., are required to check for a quarantine stamp on all their customers or visitors before they enter the premises," he said. Each stamp also notes the date till when a person is quarantined.

In the event of a violation, the Chief Secretary said the police should be informed at 100. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier warned that those who violate quarantine rules will face legal consequences.

The order issued also highlighted the role of general public, resident welfare associations and commercial establishments in fighting the pandemic.

"General public and resident welfare associations are advised to report any violation of the quarantine in their neighbourhood to the police at telephone number 100," said the chief secretary.

General public, commercial establishments and resident welfare associations have been empowered to report quarantine violations at a time when many activities are set to reopen from June 8 as part of Unlock - 1, after more than two months of lockdown.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 267 COVID-19 cases taking the number of cases in the state to 4063. While 1514 people infected by the virus have recovered, 53 people have died in the state. There are currently 2494 cases active in the state.

With inputs from IANS