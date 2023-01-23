Che Guevara's daughter Aleida calls for carrying forward his ideals

Stating that Che Guevara should not be restricted to photographs and T-shirts, Aleida said there was a need to carry forward the ideals he propagated.

news Politics

Legendary Cuban revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara's daughter Aleida Guevara on Sunday called for carrying forward his ideals. Stating that Che Guevara should not be restricted to photographs and T-shirts, she said there was a need to carry forward the ideals he propagated.



She was speaking at an all-party function organised in Hyderabad to felicitate her.



Aleida, a physician and human rights activist, is currently on a visit to India along with her daughter Estefania Guevara.



Leaders of the Left parties and people's organisations received her when she arrived at Hyderabad Airport.



Aleida visited the office of Telangana state unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) where she was felicitated by the Communist leaders and others. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders also felicitated her.



Aleida later addressed the 'Cuba Solidarity Meeting' organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, CPI and CPI-M.



She said that the US government made laws with an extra-continental character to prevent Cuba's trade with other people of the world. "Despite this blockade, we continue to practice solidarity with all the people of the world,'' she said.



Telangana High Court Judge Justice G Radha Rani, Senior BRS leader and vice-chairman of Telangana Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, CPI-M state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others spoke at the event.



Vinod Kumar recalled the services of Che Guevara. Leaders of the Left parties called for a fight against imperial forces.



Born in Argentina in 1928, Che Guevara fought a guerrilla war in Cuba.



He served as the chief of the Industrial Department of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform and as president of the National Bank of Cuba when Fidel Castro was the Prime Minister.