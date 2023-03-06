Chased by stray dogs, Chennai woman falls from bike and dies

Thenmozhi (55) was returning home on the night of February 24 with her son, when a pack of dogs started chasing them.

A 55-year-old woman died in Chennai, on Saturday, March 4, a week after she fell down from a bike after stray dogs had chased the vehicle. The woman was pillion riding on the bike, when stray dogs started chasing the bike near Chrompet. She slipped and fell from the two-wheeler as her son tried to accelerate in order to get away from the chasing pack of dogs, and sustained serious injuries.

According to reports, Thenmozhi (55) was returning home on the night of February 24 with her son, when a pack of dogs started chasing them. As he tried to speed up, he lost control and Thenmozhi fell on the ground and sustained injuries. She was rushed to a hospital in Porur, where she was under treatment for a week, and succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.

A Times of India report said that Thenmozhi worked in a library and was a resident of Radha Nagar in Chromepet.

