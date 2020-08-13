In charts: How COVID-19 fatalities have risen in Andhra in recent weeks

While Andhraâ€™s case fatality rate is lower than the national average, the state has seen a spurt in cases and deaths recently.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the state could keep the COVID-19 mortality rate low with aggressive testing, contact tracing and timely treatment. The Chief Minister said the state has a low case fatality rate of 0.89%, far lower than the national average of 1.99%.

And although Andhraâ€™s case fatality rate is low, this is also on account of the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. In fact, the state has recorded a whopping 613% increase in deaths due to COVID-19 in the last month alone. As per bulletins released by the Andhra Pradesh government, the state witnessed 1894 fatalities between July 11 and August 11. So far, a total of 2203 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

TNM analysed data over the last eight weeks and plotted the recent spurt cases and deaths.

While the total number of COVID-19 cases as of June 23 was 9,834, the total number of deaths in Andhra stood at 119. However, in eight weeks the death toll had risen to 2203, an increase by 1751.26%. The rise in fatalities came even as the stateâ€™s total COVID-19 case count grew by 2295.01% to 2,35,525.

The average number of daily deaths has seen a steady climb in fatalities in Andhra over the last eight weeks. The state went from recording 9.7 deaths on average per day between June 23 and June 30 to 85.5 deaths between August 4 and August 11.

Health officials, however, say that there is no reason to panic as the state is presently passing through the peak of the pandemic. Speaking to TNM, Dr Prabhaker Reddy, the Special Officer at the state COVID Command Centre said, "There is nothing unusual about the number of deaths in the state. You should not consider the number of deaths alone. It has to always be looked at in comparison to the total number of cases, which is the mortality rate and that is low in the state."

Among all the districts, Kurnool has recorded 254 deaths, which is the highest in the state. Guntur and East Godavari follow closely with 242 and 233 deaths. Krishna district is at the fourth position with 215 deaths reported. Kadapa is the district that has reported 84 deaths, which is the least number of deaths in the state.

Seeking the Centre's help in ramping up the medical infrastructure in the state, CM Jagan during the video conference with the Prime Minister said: "Ours is a newly formed state with no Tier I cities like Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru, we look forward to your help in ramping up the medical infrastructure in Tier-II cities."

