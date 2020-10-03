Charminar in Hyderabad reopens with safety measures

The structure has been closed since mid-march due to COVID-19.

news Heritage

After more than six months, Hyderabadâ€™s iconic heritage monument, Charminar has reopened to the public from Friday. The heritage structure had remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like most tourist places to avoid public gatherings.

The tourist spot is open to the public with strict sanitation measures in place. People without masks are not allowed to enter and thermal scanners are placed to check the temperature of the visitors.

According to the media reports, the footfall at the Charminar after its reopening has remained at around 350 throughout the day. On a normal day, pre-pandemic, the visitors would be in thousands per day. And the crowd is expected to increase on the weekend.

Security guards at the heritage structure are ensuring that the visitors maintain physical distance on the staircases and in the upper balcony of Charminar. The entry has also been limited to few people at a time in the structure.

As per the reports, though there were plans to reopen the structure earlier in August, it remained closed after discussion with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Meanwhile, according to the latest media bulletin that was released on Friday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Telangana are 2,009, which took the total number of cases to 1,95,609 cases in the state. Of the new cases reported, about 293 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits on Friday, the highest single day spike yet. Further, 1,145 people have lost their life battling with the novel coronavirus.

Currently, there are 28,620 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 23,372 individuals are either in home or institutional quarantine facilities. In Telangana, 70% of the cases are asymptomatic while 30% are symptomatic.