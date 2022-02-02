Chargesheet filed against Sasikala in Bengaluru over special treatment in jail

The chargesheet, filed on Wednesday, named six people, including four officials of the prison department.

news Crime

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala, and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, are among those named in a new chargesheet filed by the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with regard to a case registered over alleged preferential treatment given to them at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by social worker KS Gita in Chennai in 2021 and was taken up for hearing by a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj. The petitioner had asked for a detailed report from the prison authorities for a final report that led to Sasikala allegedly being given preferential treatment in the Karnataka prison. The petitioner asked for the report based on the findings of a retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar who investigated the allegations of preferential treatment given to Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi. Gita added that no final report in the probe was submitted so far.

The chargesheet, filed on Wednesday, named six people, including four officials of the prison department â€” Krishna Kumar, Dr R Anitha, B Suresh, and Gajaraja Makanooru, besides VK Sasikala and Ilavarasi.

A 295-page-report by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar in 2019 stated that a separate kitchen was being run for Sasikala and Ilavarasi at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison where she was lodged for four years. The investigation done by Vinay Kumar confirmed what former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons D Roopa had said in 2017. In a report she had submitted to the then DGP of HN Sathyanarayana Rao, Roopa had said that there was a talk that Rs 2 crore had been handed over for Sasikala to get preferential treatment in prison. However, the DGP rejected these claims and D Roopa was transferred to another post.

Sasikala served a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case. She was released from prison in January 2021.