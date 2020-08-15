Charges levied on industrial power consumers by TANGEDCO illegal Madras HC

In a big relief to industries consuming high-tension electricity, the Madras High Court declared TANGEDCO’s (Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation) maximum demand and compensation charges levied on the industries during lockdown as illegal. The order came on a batch of petitions filed by consumers of high-tension power from across the state.

According to reports, the batch of pleas was heard by Justice N Anand Venkatesh, which included a petition by the South Indian Spinners Association, challenging the charges levied by TANGEDCO during the lockdown period. These charges are usually levied based on the electricity usage pattern of the industries and are not fixed charges that need to be paid irrespective of the operational status of the consumer.

The judge had observed that while the state government enforced a lockdown forcing industries to down their shutters, TANGEDCO levied maximum demand charges on the industries, thus putting the industries in a tough spot. He also said that if this was allowed to continue, it will lead to permanent closure of the industries. The court also remarked that the financial troubles, which the industries have been forced to bear due to the lockdown, will be made worse by TANGEDCO’s demand.

“Tangedco must understand that its attitude will kill the industries and the closing down of industries will ultimately have a financial implication on Tangedco as well. And Tangedco is virtually killing the goose that is laying the golden eggs,” the judge added.

The court also rebuffed TANGEDCO’s claims that the industries did not maintain the optimum Power Factor during the lockdown period thus warranting levy of the charges. It is not logical to expect companies to maintain the optimum power demand when there is a shutdown, forcing the industries to remain closed, the court observed.

Ordering TANGEDCO to issue revised bills to the high-tension power consumers, the court also said that the amount already collected shall be adjusted against future payments.