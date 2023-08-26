Chandrayaan-3: Shah congratulates ISRO scientists, says they have imprinted an indelible mark on sands of time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, while congratulating the scientists of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said that they have imprinted an indelible mark on the sands of time.

In a tweet, Shah said “With the historic success of India's lunar mission, our scientists have imprinted an indelible mark on the sands of time. To commemorate this achievement, PM @narendramodi Ji named the landing spot of Chandrayaan-3 'Shivshakti,' and the location where Chandrayaan-2 fell 'Tiranga’, to remind us that 'No failure is permanent'.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while describing the efforts that were channelled towards the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, on Saturday stated that the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had built an artificial Moon at the worksite for experimentation.

Addressing a gathering of scientists at a programme organised to compliment them for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, the Prime Minister stated that he wanted people to know the efforts the scientists have put in to achieve success. “People should know it. The scientists have created an artificial Moon and Vikram the lander was tested,” he stated.

The achievement has given spirit to the whole generation. The launch of satellites has paved the way for innovations. Space science has contributed to ease of life, governance and transparency. It is helpful in ensuring distant health services. Without space technology, we can’t imagine telemedicine and tele-education, PM Modi said.