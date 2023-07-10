Chandrayaan-3 focus is to safely land on lunar surface, deploy rover

India’s most awaited lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, worth Rs 615 crore, will be launched from Sriharikota on July 14.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is progressing forward with Chandrayaan-3, its third moon mission. The pre-launch tests have been completed and the launch is slated to be held at 2.35pm on July 14. The space agency on July 7, had said that it has completed the vehicle/rocket electrical tests. The organisation also invited the general public to witness the launch of the LVM-3 rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft by registering on a website.

“Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at: https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION", it said.

July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST

— ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

On July 5, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was integrated successfully with its launch vehicle LVM3 rocket. Earlier in March 2023, Chandrayaan-3 passed the vibration and acoustic tests carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the test facilities located at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

India’s most awaited lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is worth Rs 615 crore, and has Ritu Karidhal as its director. The LVM3 rocket will carry the spacecraft weighing nearly 3,900 kg. The rocket will release the orbiter in a designated orbit, from where it will start its long journey of about 3.84 lakh km towards the moon. The spacecraft carries a lander and a rover, the names of which are not yet disclosed.

Chandrayaan-2 was ISRO's first attempt at soft landing on the lunar surface but it was a failure as the agency lost contact with the lander, named Vikram, 400 metres before the landing. Reports quoting ISRO officials said certain changes have been made in this lander. The main purpose of Chandrayaan-3 is to safely safely land on moon's surface and deploy the rover.

