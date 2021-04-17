Chandrababu Naidu, Mahesh Babu, Khushbu, others wish Pawan Kalyan a speedy recovery

Pawan Kalyan had tested positive for coronavirus on April 16 and is currently isolated at his farmhouse.

After Jana Sena Party chief and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery have been pouring in from his fans, co-actors and politicians. Pawan Kalyan tested positive on April 16 and is currently stable, as per the official statement released by his political party.

From actor Mahesh Babu to politician Chandrababu Naidu, several people have sent messages on social media, praying for his speedy recovery.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan. Get well soon! Strength and prayers â€” Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 16, 2021

Wishing this wonderful person @PawanKalyan a very speedy recovery. Get well soon. April 16, 2021

Alwal nundi 15 min lo vachinara amma. That modulation and delivery. Best #VakeelSaab . Sorry Chitti you are also a good lawyer :P Khushi cinema first day first show naadu start aina story maadi. All of our prayers are with you sir. Wishing a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan â€” Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) April 17, 2021

Wishing a Speedy Recovery to Dearest PowerStar @PawanKalyan sir



All our prayers are with U always sir



We know U wil Bounce bak at d earliest with more POWERRRR !!

https://t.co/P1d5e9Q6ug â€” DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 16, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery @PawanKalyan sir..

We know you will bounce back to normalcy very soon..

Strength and prayers â€” Anjali (@yoursanjali) April 16, 2021

On Behalf Off Puttaparthi Mahesh Fans Association . We Did Pooja In Hanuman Temple For @PawanKalyan To Recover Very Soon From Covid.



Inspired By Our Dearest Super Star @urstrulyMahesh . #GetWellSoonJANASENANI pic.twitter.com/R8fn4mvTxm â€” Naresh Prince (@Naresh__Prince) April 17, 2021

The actor has earlier isolated himself as several of his staff members were tested positive for the coronavirus. Initially, his reports came in negative but later on when there were body pains and fever, he got tested again and his results came back positive.

As earlier reported by TNM, the actor is currently being treated by expert virologists and cardiologists at his farmhouse. Antiviral drugs are being administered and oxygen support is being provided as and when required for the actor, the Jana Sena statement said.

The statement added that necessary arrangements are being made by the family of Chiranjeevi, elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, for his treatment and a medical team from Apollo Hospitals has also examined him.

Meanwhile, on the cinema front, Pawan Kalyanâ€™s recent release was Vakeel Saab, starring Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya in significant roles. The movie, which is a remake of Bollywood court drama Pink, has turned out to be a box office hit in the Telugu states.

Apart from this, Pawan Kalyan is also working on another movie, which is the remake of Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. This movie is being bankrolled by Sitara Entertainments, and has Rana Daggubati playing the other lead.