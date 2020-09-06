Chandrababu Naidu has narrow escape as convoy of cars collide to avoid hitting cow

The driver of an escort vehicle applied the brakes when a cow came in front of the convoy, which led to the accident.

Two vehicles in former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy were involved in an accident on Saturday in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, but he escaped unhurt. The incident occurred near Dandu Malkapuram in Choutuppal mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway when Naidu was on his way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

The driver of an escort vehicle applied the brakes when a cow came in front of the convoy, due to which a vehicle carrying NSG personnel rammed into a jammer vehicle. The vehicle's front portion was damaged but no one was injured.

Naidu's car was following the vehicle involved in the accident. He was left standing on the road for about 15 minutes. A spare vehicle was arranged for the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, after which the convoy resumed its journey.

The Telugu Desam Party chief has 'Z Plus' security in both the Telugu states and is guarded by the elite NSG, ever since he narrowly avoided an attack by Maoists near Tirupati in 2003.

Naidu enjoys the highest security among politicians in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enjoys 'Z plus' security, which involves round-the-clock personal security, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy enjoys 'Z category' security. The Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (Octopus), a specialised unit of Andhra Pradesh Police, is also part of Jagan's security cover. A squad of 32 Octopus personnel divided into five teams are part of this security cover, ever since Jagan took over as Chief Minister in May last year.

