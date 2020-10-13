Chandrababu Naidu advised to vacate home in view of rising Krishna levels

Several times earlier former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been issued notices and advisories to vacate the house in view of likely floods.

The revenue department officials in Andhra Pradesh have served an advisory to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his house, located on the bank of river Krishna in view of rising levels of Krishna river.

According to officials, more than 30 houses located along the bank have been issued the advisory to prevent any loss of life. This is not the first time an advisory has been issued to the former CM. Every time it rains heavily and the levels of Krishna rises, a notice is issued by the revenue department.

The advisory was handed over to the watchman outside the house of the former CM.

In the advisory issued today, it says it is advised that the residents relocate to a safer place. The letter read:

“You have built a construction on the Krishna river ‘karakatta’ (river bank) in Undavalli village of Tadepalli. From October 13 to 15, more than 5 lakh cusecs of water is likely to be released to the downstream areas due to the heavy inflow. There is information that another additional 1 lakh cusecs of flood water may be received. Since the flood water may enter your construction, you are being alerted with this notice. If possible, you are advised to relocate to a safer place. This notice has solely been issued to alert you.”

Last year, when a similar flood-like situation was expected, Andhra Pradesh government's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy took a jibe at the former CM and said, "Dear Chandrababu, the Krishna river is flooding. At least now, you should vacate the illegal house you built at Undavalli. You may block the government with protection from courts but the floods may not spare your home from submergence."

