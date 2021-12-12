Chaddi gang investigation: Andhra police forms 8 teams to nab burglars

The accused are from Gujarat, the police have ascertained.

Eight teams have been formed by the Vijayawada police to nab the inter-state dacoit gang, popularly known as Chaddi gang, a name which they earned because of the attire they wear during a robbery. These masked-men only wear briefs and apply oil all over their body to help escape if they are caught. These men mostly commit burglary in posh houses which are locked and appear unattended. The Vijayawada police said they have identified the members of the gang.

The police were able to contact their counterparts in Gujarat and establish their identities, Vijayawada police commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata told TNM. The Commissioner also said that a team has left for Dahod regarding the investigation. The CCTV footage from the scene of the crime also helped the police in ascertaining the identities of the accused. However, police have released the images to the public.

The first time the gang had been busted was in January 2019. At the time, the Cyberabad police had said that those who work as part of the gang usually belong to Gujarat and do labour work for a living, and live in very remote areas in Dahod district of Gujarat.

Vijayawada police commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata said that this time too, all the accused are from Dahod. “The search is continuing intensively. These men might give us an escape momentarily, but we will nab them shortly,” the commissioner said. At present, the search has been intensified in the districts of Guntur and Krishna. The police are searching intensively in obscure hotels and railway stations where these accused are likely to take shelter. “Our teams have spread out,” the commissioner said without disclosing much details. The police are coordinating with the Government Railway Police in the case.

These burglars have stolen valuables worth Rs 10 lakh in Vijayawada since last month.

While initially the police had the theory that only one gang was operating, this has been ruled out after the fingerprints available at the crime spots had different sets of fingerprints, the commissioner said. The preliminary investigation has revealed that two gangs are operating in Guntur and Krishna districts.

In Guntur district, these accused broke open flats in the posh Rainbow Villa, which is a residence of influential political leaders.

Meanwhile, the movement of these burglars have caused panic in Krishna and Guntur and rumours are being spread. The police have asked the public to exercise caution and not spread rumours and contribute to the paranoia. “Vigilance during nights has been increased. Patrolling teams are conducting checks everywhere, so the public need not fear.”