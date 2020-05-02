Centre puts Rs 2000 crore TN Fibrenet project on hold after NGO alleges corruption

The project involves laying of optic fibre cable across Tamil Nadu under the BharatNet project.

news Corruption

The government of India has put a project in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 2000 crore on hold after an anti-corruption non-governmental organisation (NGO), Arappor Iyakkam, flagged it.

According to reports, the project which has now been put on hold involves the laying of optic fibre cable across the state. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked the government of Tamil Nadu to file a report on the complaint by Arappor Iyakkam. The DPIIT has also told the state government not to finalise the procurement related to the project till the issue is addressed by authorities.

The issue relates to a tender floated by the government of Tamil Nadu for the BharatNet project through the Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation Limited (TANFINET). The NGO had alleged that the government of Tamil Nadu had, through a corrigendum in mid-April, altered the conditions for participating in the tender, thereby restricting the number of applicants. According to Jayaram Venkatesan, the convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, the tweaks including changes made in the conditions related to the turnover and the experience of the participating companies, made only a few big companies eligible to participate in the tender process.

“Arappor Iyakkam had earlier sent two complaints dated 19/04/2020 and 29/04/2020 on the gross illegalities committed to increase the turnover, experience and change the configuration of routers to suit 2 specific companies,” read a statement from the NGO. Arappor Iyakkam had also alleged that two senior IAS officers of TANFINET were transferred out since they resisted the changes that were brought in through the corrigendum.

Arappor Iyakkam had sent its complaints to the Chief Minister; Chief Secretary, Department of Telecommunications; DPIIT; Competition Commission of India; and the Central Vigilance Commission, highlighting the illegalities.

Ordering the government of Tamil Nadu to submit a report on this complaint before a Standing Committee of the DPIIT, the letter stated that “disciplinary action may be considered against erring officers where restrictive conditions against domestic manufacturers have been imposed in malafide fashion.”