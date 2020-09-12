‘Centre not releasing funds to Telangana’: KCR asks TRS MPs to take up fight in Parl

CM KCR, while speaking in the Assembly on four bills concerning land administration, said there has been a sharp fall in the GDP.

news Controversial

Telangana Chief Minister KCR has once again lashed out at the Centre and accused them of not releasing funds due to Telangana. CM KCR on Friday told the assembly that he has asked his party TRS MPs to forcefully take up the issue during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

"The situation with regard to the Central Government is terrible. (They) are not giving what is due. Rs 9,000 crore is due. I told our MPs to take up the fight. We said (we) have to get into the dangal (wrestling arena),” he said.

The electricity reforms proposed by the Centre were anti-people and anti-farmer, the ruling TRS chief alleged.

Rao, speaking on four bills concerning land administration, said there has been a sharp fall in the GDP.

He said people should know about the funds given to the state and what happened during the last seven years.

“There is nothing that they gave. There is nothing that they give and we take. Because, GDP has crashed. Government of India has met with a great accident. God only knows when (it) will recover. There is a minus of 24 per cent (growth). All of us know the facts. It is appearing in the papers every day. The previous seven per cent growth is lost... That means a total of 31 per cent is lost. They can give only when (they) recover from that 31 per cent," he said.

Observing that his government would take the funds if the Centre provides, KCR, however, said the state would move ahead irrespective of the amounts being released.

The assembly later passed four bills, including the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which are aimed at promoting transparency and simplification in revenue administration.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao on Thursday said the party would raise the GST dues and other state issues during the parliament session.

(With PTI inputs)



Read: Telangana girl’s quest to study fulfilled, Airtel gifts a DTH connection