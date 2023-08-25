Centre 'framing' Lalu Prasad, alleges Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday alleged that the Central government is "framing" RJD president Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court adjourned hearing till October on pleas filed by CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to Lalu Prasad in connection with multi-crore fodder scam.

Seeking rejection of RJD chief's bail, CBI said, "Lalu Prasad was given bail on health ground, and as now, his health is good after kidney transplant, his bail should be cancelled."

Interacting with mediapersons here, Nitish said, "People sitting in central government are unnecessarily harassing Lalu Prasad. They are harassing everyone in opposition parties."

On teachers recruitment examination, he said, "Examinations are being conducted. I had promised jobs to boys and girls and I am fulfilling it. We will do many more good things for common people."

The teachers recruitment examination for 1.70 lakh posts is underway in the state from August 24-27.