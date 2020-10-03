Centre allows Andhra Rs 2525 crore additional borrowing from open market

The reforms undertaken as part of â€˜ease of doing businessâ€™ is what helped the state to raise the additional amount through Open Market Borrowings.

The Union government has granted permission for an additional borrowing of Rs 7,376 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for their successful undertaking of reforms in the public distribution system and 'ease of doing business'. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) had laid down rules to states, forcing them to undertake reforms in certain sectors for being allowed to borrow from the open market.

The Ministry had earlier in the day said that it had allowed both the states to borrow Rs 7,106 crore more, but issued a corrigendum later to revise the amount to Rs 7,376 crore.

Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to successfully undertake "ease of doing business" reforms, informed MoF, this made the state eligible to raise an additional Rs 2,525 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs). Earlier, the state had also completed PDS reforms as per the 'One Nation One Ration Card' system.

In view of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had in May 2020 allowed an additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states for the year 2020-21. This made an amount up to Rs 4,27,302 crore available to the states.

The scheme of raising additional amount had a clause which mandated that 1% of this amount was subject to the implementation of four specific state-level reforms, where the weightage of each reform is 0.25% of GSDP.

The four reforms are related to 'One Nation One Ration Card' system, ease of doing business, urban local bodies, and power sector.

A Ministry statement said that Uttar Pradesh has become the sixth state to complete the PDS reform process under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' system. This made the state eligible to raise Rs 4,851 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs).

According to the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura have successfully carried out PDS reforms under the system.

Last week, the Ministry granted permission to five states, including Andhra Pradesh, to raise additional financial resources totalling Rs 9,913 crore through OMBs. The other states were Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura.

Some states like Kerala and Telangana have been urging the Centre to raise the limit set on the borrowing and to do away with the compliance to undertake reforms in order to avail the scheme.