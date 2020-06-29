Central team to visit Hyderabad hospitals as COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 14,000

Besides the Gandhi Hospital and the newly created Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the central team would visit a few containment zones.

The COVID-19 tally in Telangana surpassed the 14,000 mark with 983 people testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, even as a team from the Centre planned to visit COVID-19 designated hospitals in Hyderabad and interact with health officials on Monday.

The central team is led by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Luv Agarwal.

Officials said the team would have few containment centres picked up randomly. It will then visit Gandhi Hospital and the newly created Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli.

The team is expected to review the COVID-19 response and management in Telangana along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other senior health officials.

Meanwhile, the tally of positive cases and deaths rose to 14,419 and 247 respectively following the detection of 983 infections and the four deaths on Sunday. A state government bulletin said that 5,172 people have been discharged so far, while 9,000 were undergoing treatment.

Out of the 983 cases, 816 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy district with 47 cases.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government said a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 cases in the GHMC, including a proposal to reimpose a lockdown, would soon be finalised.

KCR said the government would examine all relevant issues and take a necessary decision as they have to be considered before re-imposing lockdown in GHMC limits.

"If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day-long curfew with one or two hour relaxation to buy the essentials," a release quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) said that around 100 people, including staff members and others tested positive for COVID-19 and all of them were asymptomatic. He said all of them were doing fine.

With IANS and PTI inputs