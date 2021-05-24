At central meet, Karnataka expresses willingness to hold Class 12 board exams

Education Minister of Karnataka S Suresh Kumar was attending a meeting with Union Ministers where he said it was imperative to hold exams for Class 12 in any mode.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, during his meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal â€˜Nishankâ€™ on Sunday, said that it was necessary to hold the Class 12 board examination in the interest of studentsâ€™ future. The Union Education Minister had held a meeting with education ministers of all states seeking their opinion on holding exams. Kumar emphasized that it was imperative to conduct the examinations so that the students can prepare for their professional courses.

An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come in the interest of students' future, considering aspects like students learning, parentsâ€™ mindset, suggestions from the centre and overall preparatory measures, the minister said. "In case the exams can be held in July, it will be possible to announce results in August, so NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive exams can be held on appropriate dates in August," he suggested.

Exams can be held with a simplified process after the COVID-19 situation is under control, the Minister said. â€œThe number of coronavirus cases is high everywhere and it has been decided for now that once the situation comes under control in Karnataka, giving 15-20 daysâ€™ time, dates for exams will be announced in advance," he was quoted as saying. The Minister also said that an alternative will be given to those students who cannot attend exams during the current academic year due to COVID-19.

Earlier in May, the Karnataka government had postponed the Class 12 examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases as the reason. Karnataka held the Class 10 exams last year amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Minister pointed out. The minister also announced that the number of exam centres will be increased and all the preparatory measures will be taken to conduct exams with utmost safety whenever they are held.

According to a media statement, at the meeting attended by other Union Ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among others, Education Ministers from several states expressed their opinion in favour of holding exams.

