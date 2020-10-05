Cement block from third floor in Tirupati hospital comes crashing down, kills one

The accident took place on Sunday night at around 9:50 PM at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS)

At around 9:50 PM on Sunday, a family of patients were being taken into the hospital by a medical staff when a concrete block came crashing down from the third floor. The incident happened at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati. The medical staff, later identified as Radhika suffered head injuries and was rushed to the emergency department where she was declared as dead.

Speaking to TNM, Dr Ram, the medical Superintendent said, “Radhika was a class IV employee and she was accompanying the family inside when the accident happened. While Radhika suffered head injuries, a woman and her son suffered fractures.”

According to the Superintendent, inquiries are underway and it would be too early to pinpoint the exact reason for the accident. On the ground and the first floor COVID-19 patients are being treated and on the construction that was underway has been paused for more than a year now.

According to a source at the hospital, the construction works on the third floor began before elections and was later stopped around a year ago.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, Dr Ram rushed to the spot and inquired about the situation. He also made arrangements for the treatment of the two patients who were injured in the accident. District Joint Collector Veera Brahmam also inspected the accident site.

When TNM contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, he told us that he is busy with the inquiry to find out what exactly is the reason for the accident.

