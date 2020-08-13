Celebrate Vinayakar Chathurthi at home, TN bans processions and idols in public places

Vinayakar Chathurthi falls on August 22 this year, even as the lockdown in the state continues till August 31.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has prohibited residents from celebrating the upcoming Vinayakar Chathurthi in public areas. The state has issued a circular banning the installation, procession and immersion of Vinayakar idols in public, to avoid large crowds from gathering amidst a pandemic. Considering the lockdown currently in place, the government also requested residents to celebrate the festival in their homes.

Every year, as part of the Vinayakar Chathurthi celebrations, the public or people from certain political parties will install Vinayakar statues in various parts of the city. The Vinayakar statues which are of various sizes are made with different materials and will be kept for display for five or more days. On the last day of the celebrations, the idols will be immersed in the sea.

However, this year since people are prohibited from gathering at public places for festivities in the wake of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has restricted the public from following the usual practice. The government, however, said all the devotees can celebrate the festivals in their respective homes.

The release also said, the people venturing to buy essential items for Vinayakar Chathurthi should compulsorily wear face masks and maintain physical distance.

The Tamil Nadu government also recently permitted small temples with revenue below Rs 10,000 to function in the state. So the public have also been asked to follow safety precautions and guidelines issued by the government while visiting the temples.

As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,871 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of cases in the state to 52,929. In the total, Chennai recorded 993 cases of coronavirus on Thursday.