Celebrate Korean culinary arts in this cultural programme to be hosted in Chennai

The event will take place on Sunday evening at The Leela Palace as part of the Korean cultural programmes this year.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai is organising a ‘Korean Night’, the inaugural event of the ‘Korean Cultural Week: Celebrations of Korean Culinary Arts’ at 6 pm on Sunday. The event will take place at The Leela Palace, Chennai as part of the Korean cultural programmes this year. Around 80 distinguished guests have been invited for the event, including top government officials.

At a K-Pop event organised on Saturday, music, dance and quiz events were held. It was hosted by members of the “Dream K-Pop Girls”, Rhea Rajkumar, Sruthi Ram, Subiksha Priyal, Jeson Dagam and Sindhoo Dhana, who performed hit K-pop numbers at the ITC Grand Chola, which was the venue for the event.

This was the Dream K-Pop Girls’ final performance this year since their launch on October 23 this year. The team has already been winning hearts in south India through its self-made virtual tutorial classes for K-Pop dancing and singing on social platforms. The group has been publishing new tutorial videos every weekday.

The five young college students, who are pursuing medicine, IT, economics and fashion designing, have been sponsored by the Korean Consulate. Their initiative is considered to be the first attempt to ‘Indianise’ K-Pop songs and dance.

[Korean Consulate Chennai to celebrate K-Pop, K-Food weekend] The Consulate General of Republic of Korea expresses its... Posted by 주첸나이대한민국총영사관 Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai on Friday, 11 December 2020

Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General, expressed his happiness over the support received from youngsters for Korean cultural events despite the restrictions over COVID-19, and expressed hopes of hosting gala concerts, K-Movie festivals and K-Pop diva concerts next year when physical distancing norms are relaxed.

The Consulate hopes that the weekend programmes, consisting of K-Pop singing, dancing, K-food and music tutorials and culinary arts, will showcase an amalgamation of the Korean culture in south India.