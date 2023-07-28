CCTV shows man dumping body of dog in Bengaluru drain, burning it

Based on the clinic's CCTV footage, it was found that at around 3 am on July 22, a man on a scooter brought the deceased dog to a nearby drain and dumped it there.

news News

The burnt body of a German Shepherd dog was found dumped in a rajakaluve in Muddinapalya in west Bengaluru. The dog was around five to seven years old and male. The act was allegedly carried out by a scooterist during the early hours of Saturday, July 22. Aniruddha BR, an Animal Welfare Officer at Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) alerted the police after he received the complaint.

On July 23, the owner of My Pet Choice, a veterinary clinic, called Aniruddha to report about the dead German Shepherd near the clinic. Based on the clinic's CCTV footage, it was found that at around 3am on July 22, a man on a scooter brought the deceased dog to a nearby drain and dumped it there. The following day, the same individual returned to the location and set the dog's body on fire.

“The next day, he returned to the spot and burnt the dog. This could be the work of a dog breeder who throw away the dogs once they are no longer capable of breeding,” Aniruddha told TNM. He further said that the body of the dog was sent for post-mortem examination by the police.

An FIR has been registered at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station based on the complaint of Aniruddha under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal). “As of now, no suspects have been identified in connection with the incident but the matter is under investigation,” the Annapoorneshwari Nagar inspector, Ramamurthy B, said.