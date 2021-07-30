On CCTV: School association head attacked outside his Bengaluru home

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Association of Management of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS), was attacked by the assailants outside his residence.

news Crime

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Association of Management of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) was attacked on July 29 night by three unidentified men in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli outside his residence. A CCTV visual of the incident shows three people running towards Shashi Kumar after he opens the door of his car while speaking on the phone, and one of them hitting him with a stick, forcing him to go back inside the car.

Two of the three men, Shashi Kumar told the press, were armed with weapons. Kumar expressed his shock and said that he is not aware of the motive behind the assault. “At 9 pm when I was alighting from my car outside my residence, three unidentified men came and attacked me. They possessed lethal weapons and fled the scene after I grabbed onto my weapon in self-defence.” Kumar reportedly has a licenced pistol, which he took out in self-defence. He sustained injuries on his shoulder and right thigh from the assault and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

In the CCTV video of the incident, the three assailants can be seen passing his car. When one of them attacks Shashi Kumar, the other two join the assailant. Kumar can be seen taking refuge in his car from the assailants who later fled the scene.

Kumar told The News Indian Express that he had been carrying a licensed pistol for a few years now since he had received death threats previously. He added that the jurisdictional police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.

Police officials told the Times of India that they are collecting CCTV footage from the crime scene and have got strong leads against the assailants and that arrests would be made soon. The police official was quoted saying that the assailants had run away in different directions after they saw the licensed pistol Kumar was carrying.

Speaking to TNM, the other official said that no arrests have been made so far but the investigations are underway.

Watch the CCTV footage of the incident here: