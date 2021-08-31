CCTV captures fatal Audi car crash that killed 7 in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala

The accident claimed the lives of the son and daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu MLA Y Prakash, as well as five other people.

Seven people were killed on Tuesday, August 31, in a terrible car crash in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala, and CCTV footage of the incident shows that the Audi Q3 was being driven at an extremely high speed. The accident claimed the lives of the son and daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu DMK MLA Y Prakash, as well as five other people.

The CCTV footage shows four bollards on the footpath being flung into the air as the Audi drives through them. The car barely goes a few metres before it crashes to a halt. Though it is not clearly seen what the car crashes into, the rear wheels of the Audi are seen in the air for a bit before the car bounces back onto the ground. Later, an object, presumably a tyre of the car, can be seen rolling away from the spot of the accident.

The visuals of the car after the accident shows it was completely mangled in the impact. The steering wheel had broken off, the windshield had shattered into pieces and the front portion of the car had been destroyed.

The crash took place around 1.45 am on Tuesday. Three people were sitting in the front and four people in the rear of the 5-seater Audi Q3 car. The speeding Audi Q3 lost control and crashed into the compound wall of a Punjab National Bank building on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala. Six died on the spot and one of them died during treatment at a hospital. The victims of the crash have been identified as DMK MLAâ€™s son 25-year-old Karunasagar, Karunasagarâ€™s wife Bindu (28), and five others â€” Ishita (21), Dhanush (20), Akshay Goyal (25), Utsav (25) and Rohit (25). The victims were staying in a paying-guest accommodations in the city. Cops say two were from Kerala and one from Mumbai in Maharashtra, one from Haryana and one was from Karnataka.



Spot of the accident

Police say none of them were wearing seat belts and the airbags in the car, which has a VIP number plate, did not get activated in time. A post mortem is being carried out at St John's Hospital in Bengaluru. The Adugodi police have registered an FIR.



Mangled remains of the car