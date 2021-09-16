CCTV captures accident that killed two on Bengaluruâ€™s Electronic City flyover

On September 14, a man and woman were killed after being thrown off Bengaluruâ€™s Electronic City flyover when a speeding car hit them.

news Accident

In a gruesome incident that occured on Tuesday, September 14, a man and a woman died when they fell from the Electronic City Elevated Road in Bengaluru, after a car rammed into them as they were standing on the side. The victims were identified as Pitham Kumar (30), and Kritika Raman (28), who both hailed from Tamil Nadu

TNM has accessed the CCTV footage that showed the entire incident. The video shows the victims pushing their two-wheeler to a parking bay, or a small extension where vehicles can be parked temporarily, on the elevated road. According to IANS, the police said that they had to push the vehicle as the vehicle ran out of fuel

The duo can be seen standing near the edge of the parking bay for some time when suddenly, a car travelling at a high speed is seen taking a sharp left turn onto the parking bay. In a fraction of a second, the video shows the victims being hurled over the edge and clouds of dust and debris from the wall

Another CCTV camera shows footage from a building just below the flyover, which captured the horrific incident from the street-level. In it, the victims can be seen falling and hitting the street below

Trigger warning: Videos contain extremely graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

CCTV footage of the accident at Electronic City Flyover in Bengaluru. #Bengaluru #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/HDILEGbPUT â€” Shishir Rao.S (@Shishir_rao97) September 16, 2021

Additional Traffic Commissioner Dr Ravikanthe Gowda on Wednesday, September 15, stated that the blood samples of the car driver Nitesh P (22), an engineering student, have been sent for medical tests to ascertain whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving. "Presently he is being treated at a private hospital as he suffered serious injuries on his ribs. The preliminary investigation suggests that rash and negligent driving of the car driver is the reason for the accident. The car was going at 100 kmph when it hit the victims," he stated.

The victims had reportedly taken their friendâ€™s vehicle for an outing. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) [Causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

Read: Car rams into bike on Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover, two fall to death