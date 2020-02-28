CCI probing if Tata Motors and two group finance firms abused their market position

One of Tata Motors’ former dealer Varanasi Auto Sales filed a complaint with CCI alleging that Tata Motors dictated terms of quantity and type of vehicles.

There is a case at the Competition Commission of India, CCI, where two finance firms from the Tata stable are said to have acted in collusion with Tata Motors which amounted to abuse of market dominance. The companies, Tata Motors Finance and Tata Capital Financial Services have denied any wrongdoing on their part.

The case relates to a complaint made on behalf of Varanasi Auto Sales a dealer of Tata Motors (now terminated), selling their commercial vehicles. The complaint says the company would dictate which models of vehicles and how many should be bought (and stocked) by the dealer from them. The hearings at CCI are learnt to have been held in January this year but the issue has not been in the public domain.

The dealer in question, Varansi Auto Sales was buying vehicles from Tata Motors, for which the group’s finance firms would extend credit. Now, if there were delays in making loan repayments to one of the finance firms, Tata Motors would refuse to supply vehicles till the outstanding is cleared. This is sighted as a violation of anti-trust laws and hence the case.

Tata Motors has reacted to media queries over this revelation and has said it had made its submissions to CCI through it battery of lawyers and is willing to cooperate in the investigation.

Meanwhile, in 2017 itself Tata Motors had withdrawn the dealership from Varanasi Auto based on poor sales performance.

At this stage, the CCI appears to be only conducting a preliminary enquiry and if a prima facie case is made out, a detailed investigation.

It may take a few weeks from now for the CCI to come up with its findings and then to decide if the case is to be further investigated or just dismissed.

The CCI enjoys the powers to impose heavy penalties if it finds the Tata Group guilty on this count. It could be up to 10% of the company’s turnover. In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors is the leader with 40% market share. The question of using the dominant position in the market will also come into play.

This is not the first time the Tata Group has been taken to the CCI. Tata Steel had been earlier accused of collusion in the fixing the price of bearings.