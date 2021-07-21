CBSE extends deadline for schools to finalise class 12 results

The exam dates for private candidates taking the CBSE exam have also been announced.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Wednesday, July 21. The deadline has been extended to July 25. Earlier, the deadline for preparing results was July 22. Bhardwaj noted that the teachers involved in the result preparation process are under a lot of stress. The CBSE, however, did not clarify whether extending the deadline for schools will cause a delay in the declaration of results, which are due to be declared latest by July 31.

"With the last date for finalising the results approaching fast, teachers are panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these. CBSE is well aware of the constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers," Bhardwaj said in an official order. "Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to 25. Schools may continue to work towards compiling the result to avoid any last-minute rush. In case any school is left to complete the moderation of marks, the result of such schools will be declared separately," he added.

With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using a separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes. This policy takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12, besides internal assessment and projects.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also announced on Wednesday that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

"The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Earlier in the day, a group of private candidates staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters alleging disparity between them and regular candidates.

With inputs from PTI