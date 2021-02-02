CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam schedule out: Here are the dates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the date-sheet on Twitter.

news Education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the dates for the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for class 10 and class 12. The date-sheet was released by the minister on his Twitter account.

As per the schedule released, the class 12 board exams will start on May 4, 2021 and will end on June 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the class 10 board exams will start on May 4, 2021 as well, but will end on June 7, 2021. The schedule is divided into morning and afternoon shifts.

Find the examination schedule for class 10 below:

The exam date-sheet for class 12 is as follows:

As per an earlier notification issued by the CBSE, the practical/project/internal assessments for the students of classes 10 and 12 are to begin on March 1 and go on till the last date of the theory examinations of the respective classes.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January, while written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15," Pokhriyal had announced in December last year.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online. In 2020, the exams and the results were all postponed due to the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)