#CBIFindAjitabh: Family of missing Bengaluru techie demand answers from agency

Ajitabh has been missing since December 2017.

news Ajitabh missing case

Nearly three years since the disappearance of Bengaluru-based techie Ajitabh Kumar after he took his Maruti Ciaz car to a buyer he met on the online site OLX, his friends and families organised a Twitter storm #CBIFindAjitabh on Sunday.

It's been 994 days, 23856 hours, 1431360 minutes since Ajitabh Kumar went missing on 18 Dec 2017.

How is this possible? What is the CBI doing? Is fast track investigation only for VIP's and celebrities?#CBIFindAjitabh #justiceforajitabh @CBIFindAjitabh @WFRising pic.twitter.com/5UKQmcRgEF — lilcheepcheep (@lilcheepcheep) September 6, 2020

#CBIFindAjitabh - How come all investigation agencies of India are clueless, Karnataka Police, CID Karnataka and CBI too? Or they are trying to protect someone by deliberately ignoring the case. @narendramodi @NitishKumar @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/u9GvRA3u0l — Lal Anish (@lal_anish16) September 6, 2020

Ajitabh had gone missing on December 19, 2017 after leaving his Whitefield residence to meet the prospective buyer. Close to a year after he went missing, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2018. His family was disappointed with the city police and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which made no headway into the case. The case was transferred to the CBI after the family had approached the Karnataka High Court.

Rohit Srivastava from the CBI handling the case currently (third officer to probe the case) refused to share any development if any regarding the investigations. Speaking with TNM, Ajitabh’s sister Pragya said the family is now thoroughly disappointed with the progress in the CBI probe too. She pointed to the frequent transfers of officers, adding that the failure to make any headway in the case had only added to the family’s ordeals.

“Within the first six months of the CBI investigation, the officers were changed and everytime the new officer comes in they have to go through the case details from scratch. Not only does the officer have to go through the probe by the CBI but also go through the files of the city police and the CID. So they will say ‘we need time to understand and make progress in the case,” Pragya told TNM.

She added, “We had sought a CBI probe as we were told that unlike other agencies, the CBI has a better record of filing chargesheets within six months. So we were really pinning our hopes on CBI, but we remain disappointed as time started passing by and there seems to be no progress. Now again there was a transfer and that officer also met with the family and we had to brief him all over again.”

Pragya added that the family is of the opinion that there is a criminal hand involved in the disappearance. She questioned the probe agencies’ inaction over the initial clues and proactiveness. “Even though the CBI said they will probe all angles, there is absolutely zero progress,” she said.