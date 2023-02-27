CBI was under political pressure to arrest Manish Sisodia: Kejriwal

The CBI said that they arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave ‘evasive replies’ and ‘did not cooperate in the investigation.’

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, February 27 said that many officers of the central probe agency were against the move. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: “I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters.”

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy scam after a day of political drama. He was questioned for over eight hours before being arrested. The CBI said that they arrested him for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave “evasive replies” and “did not cooperate in the investigation.” It said that the present case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, and 14 others for investigation into the framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched nationwide protests against Sisodia’s arrest. Protests are taking place in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and several other cities. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that AAP will observe a Black Day on Monday, February 27.

Delhi Police have deployed heavy forces at several places in the national capital, including the CBI headquarters and the AAP office, to maintain law and order. AAP is also planning to protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. However, heavy security has been deployed to stop the demonstration.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia underwent a medical examination by a team of doctors. The CBI conducted the medical test at its headquarters as he could not be taken to AIIMS in view of the law and order situation. All his vitals were found to be normal. The CBI is set to ask for two weeks’ custodial remand.