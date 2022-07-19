CBI unearths NEET racket, arrests eight for impersonating candidates

The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for allotment of desired examination centres.

A day after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) for admission to medical courses was conducted, the Central Bureau of Intelligence apprehended eight people accused of indulging in malpractice. The group were allegedly involved in impersonating real candidates and writing the exam on their behalf for a sum of money, the CBI said, adding that the alleged mastermind is among those arrested.

As per the FIR, the CBI received inputs that several people were involved in a conspiracy to arrange solvers who would impersonate candidates during the NEET exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam in over 3,000 centres across the country on Sunday, July 17, with over 15 lakh candidates appearing for it. It was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET-UG Exam 2022, held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money. The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for allotment of desired examination centres. "They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged.

The CBI arrested alleged mastermind Sushil Ranjan and Nidhi outside the Havelock Square exam centre, New Delhi, while Krishna Shankar Yogi and Sunny Ranjan were caught from an examination centre in Faridabad Sector-8, the officials said. Jeepu Lal was nabbed from the Kundan Colony Ballabhgarh centre and Raghunandan from Senior Secondary School, Patparganj, New Delhi, Bharat Singh from Safdarjung hospital hostel and Saurabh from the centre at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Shakurpur, New Delhi, they said.

NEET-UG is the qualifying exam for admission to various undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.

